Opening October 30: Something between air and light Juyon Lee | Simona Prives

Opening Wednesday, October 30 in the TCNJ Main Gallery:

Something between air and light

Juyon Lee | Simona Prives

October 30 – December 6, 2024

Opening Day Artists’ Talk

Wednesday, Oct 30, 4:00, AIMM 115

Reception with the artists to follow

Save the date for our next exhibition opening, featuring the work of New York-based artists Juyon Lee and Simona Prives. The exhibition will feature mesmerizing video installation and densely-layered prints by Prives, and sculptural installations by Lee that combine photographic images, resin, and light. Though the artists work in very different media, their work shares a similar palette (mostly black and white, with hints of color), and an attention to detail and experience of time and space that rewards close and extended attention.

Artist’s Bio: Simona Prives

Simona Prives is a Brooklyn-based visual artist whose work includes painting, drawing, and time-based media. Having received her MFA from Pratt Institute, Prives creates animated collages that incorporate a variety of themes and materials. Her work explores the dialectic of growth and decay and examines our complex relationship between the organic and the man-made.

Prives has been awarded multiple residencies and fellowships, including Yaddo, the Harvestworks New Works Residency, Vermont Studio Center, the Santa Fe Art Institute Thematic Residency, Scuola Internazionale di Grafica di Venezia, and 4Heads on Governors Island. Prives’ work has been shown in galleries throughout New York and the United States, as well as at the China Arts Museum in Shanghai and in Tokyo, Japan.

Recently in 2022, Prives was commissioned by MTA Arts & Design to create a 52 channel, site-specific video installation in Fulton Center, Lower Manhattan. Entitled “Even While The Dust Moves,” the installation is displayed across the 52 large video screens within the Fulton Center complex and Dey Street passage.

Prives currently teaches art and design at Parsons The Newschool, New York University and is an assistant professor at CUNY, Hostos in the Bronx.

Artist’s Bio: Juyon Lee

Juyon Lee is a South Korea-born artist based in Brooklyn, New York. Growing up between Seoul and the greater Boston area, Lee developed her interest in dissonance in space and time and ephemeral nature of being. She explores the idea of transience and fluidity in perception and meaning-making process by weaving images into multidimensional works composed of architectural elements, functional and nonfunctional objects, along with ethereal materials like light and air.

Lee has exhibited widely, including NARS Foundation Main Gallery, Jewett Arts Center, Tufts University Art Galleries, and Putty’s Coronation. She is the recipient of notable fellowships and awards, including the Bronx Museum AIM Fellowship, Pilchuck Fellowship, and St. Botolph’s Emerging Artist Award. She participated in artist residencies at LMCC Arts Center, NARS Foundation, The Studios at MASS MoCA, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Vermont Studio Center, and more. Lee holds her MFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University and her BA from Wellesley College (summa cum laude).