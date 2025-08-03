The College of New Jersey Logo

Apply     Visit     Give     |     Alumni     Parents     Offices     TCNJ Today     

Opening September 3: Futures Without Guns

Mikael Owunna, Prayers Answered

Futures Without Guns
Curated by Angela McQuillan
Featuring Heather Dewey-Hagborg, Lynn Hershman, Natalie Hijinx, Jasmine Murrell, Wi-Moto Nyoka, Mikael Owunna, Tim Portlock, and Rachel Reyes-Vasquez
September 3 – October 19, 2025

Opening Day: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 4:00pm
Panel Discussion (AIMM 125) with the artists & curator with reception to follow

A multimedia speculative art exhibition featuring the work of nine artists
exploring alternate futures free from the shadow of gun violence. Rooted in
the principles of futures thinking and speculative design, Futures Without
Guns invites visitors to embark on a journey through diverse artistic
perspectives and tap into their innate creativity to envision a future where
the threat of gun violence is a distant memory. Futures Without Guns is a call
to action that unites us in our collective determination to actively shape a
brighter future.
Artists:
Heather Dewey-Hagborg
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Natalie Hijinx
Jasmine Murrell
Wi-Moto Nyoka
Oluwafemi
Mikael Owunna
Tim Portlock
Rachael Reyes-Vazquez
Curated by Angela McQuillan

Above and home page image: Mikael Owunna, Prayers Answered. Courtesy the artist.

Heather Dewey-Hagborg with Amos Wells
No Seconds,(2024)
Four channel video with single channel sound and lavender body wash

Futures Without Guns originated at the University Science Center, Philadelphia and was supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Contact

TCNJ Art Gallery
Art and Interactive Multimedia Building
The College of New Jersey
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.2633 Tel
609.637.5193 Fax
tcag@tcnj.edu

Hours

View hours of operation

Top

TCNJ Today || Parents || Alumni

TCNJ Home

About

Academics

Admissions

Athletics

Campus Life

Library

A-Z | Directory | Map | Offices