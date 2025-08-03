Opening September 3: Futures Without Guns

exploring alternate futures free from the shadow of gun violence. Rooted in

the principles of futures thinking and speculative design, Futures Without

Guns invites visitors to embark on a journey through diverse artistic

perspectives and tap into their innate creativity to envision a future where

the threat of gun violence is a distant memory. Futures Without Guns is a call

to action that unites us in our collective determination to actively shape a

brighter future.

Artists:

Heather Dewey-Hagborg

Lynn Hershman Leeson

Natalie Hijinx

Jasmine Murrell

Wi-Moto Nyoka

Oluwafemi

Mikael Owunna

Tim Portlock

Rachael Reyes-Vazquez