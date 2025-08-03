Opening September 3: Futures Without Guns

Futures Without Guns
Curated by Angela McQuillan
Featuring Heather Dewey-Hagborg, Lynn Hershman, Natalie Hijinx, Jasmine Murrell, Wi-Moto Nyoka, Mikael Owunna, Tim Portlock, and Rachel Reyes-Vasquez
September 3 – October 19, 2025
Opening Day: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 4:00pm
Panel Discussion (AIMM 125) with the artists & curator with reception to follow
Above and home page image: Mikael Owunna, Prayers Answered. Courtesy the artist.
Futures Without Guns originated at the University Science Center, Philadelphia and was supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.