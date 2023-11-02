Main Gallery Exhibition: TRANSFORMATION opening November 8

Transformation

November 8 – December 8, 2023

TCNJ Art Gallery

Created by Image-Movement-Sound Lab Course Students

Curated by Elizabeth Mackie and Teresa Nakra

The word “transformation” implies flexibility, resiliency, and change. The students in the class embraced this concept because it allows for a thorough exploration of change, a central truth of the world. The works in this exhibition represent transformation through both the ideas conveyed through the work and through the form of the exhibition itself, a non-static display which will change throughout the month.

Transformation features work by students in the Image-Movement-Sound Lab course, who represent the fields of performing arts, fine arts, graphic design, music, technology, and communication. Professors Elizabeth Mackie and Teresa Nakra have provided faculty insight from the Departments of Art and Art History, Music, and Design and Creative Technology. The purpose of the class is to collaborate across disciplines and work collectively to integrate different forms of visual, auditory, and movement-based media, resulting in an exhibition of experimental, creative works of dynamic art. Students have embraced the challenge to design, develop, revise, and road-test their installations, audio compositions, projections, and other novel forms of expression. The class has also been encouraged to leverage their existing skills to develop new abilities and discover new forms of expression. Our aim is to break down disciplinary silos and find a shared vocabulary through creative cooperation that expands the limits of established forms of art and performance.

Related Events:

Opening Reception: Wednesday, November 8, 5-7 pm featuring a performance by the TCNJ Guitar Ensemble (Michael Newman, director). Light refreshments will be provided.

Gallery Gathering: Thursday, November 16, 5 pm featuring Harlem Renaissance course spoken word presentations ( with Prof. Lois Fichner-Rathus), Hallie Koches (vocals) and jazz piano. Light refreshments will be provided.

Gallery Gathering: Monday, November 20, 5 pm, featuring experimental vocal performances by the TCNJ Chorale. Light refreshments will be provided.

Gallery Gathering: Tuesday, December 5, 3:30 pm TCNJ Jazz Ensemble performance, Douglas Beavers, Director

Closing Event: AIMM After Dark: December 8, 2023, 5-9 pm. Open Mic session beginning at 8 pm